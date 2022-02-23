Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.690-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.02 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,642,000 after buying an additional 306,370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

