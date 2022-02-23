AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) Shares Down 2%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. 329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91.
