AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Trading Down 0.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.