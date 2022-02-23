AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Trading Up 2.3%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 51,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 62,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.