AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Shares Down 0.5%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.21. 1,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

Get AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,969 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.