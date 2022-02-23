Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 335,580 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.64% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 439,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGLE. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Armen Shanafelt acquired 121,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $447,002.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $144.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

