AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.56

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.56 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 28.49 ($0.39). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 31.10 ($0.42), with a volume of 5,857,887 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.04. The stock has a market cap of £228.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 32.17, a current ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

