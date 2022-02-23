AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.56

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.56 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 28.49 ($0.39). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 31.10 ($0.42), with a volume of 5,857,887 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.04. The stock has a market cap of £228.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 32.17, a current ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)
