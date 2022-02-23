Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $178.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $187.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.16. 37,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,510,000 after buying an additional 323,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,975,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

