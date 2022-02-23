Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Evercore ISI

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $131.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,761. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

