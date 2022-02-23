Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $161.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.56. 26,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,761. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 37.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,510,000 after acquiring an additional 323,672 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.