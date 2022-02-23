Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 10119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

