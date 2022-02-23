Agora (NASDAQ:API) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Agora updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Agora stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 44,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.31. Agora has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $76.44.

Get Agora alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of API. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth $7,537,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agora by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 345,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Agora by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 186,399 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 95,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 76,180 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on API. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

About Agora (Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.