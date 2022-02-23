Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Lowered to $80.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $80.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADC. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

NYSE:ADC opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.48). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

