Aion Price Tops $0.0788 (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Aion has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $39.50 million and $13.50 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,987.31 or 0.99961033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00067656 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00238136 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00145011 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00292835 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004122 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

