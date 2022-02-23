Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson Sells 766 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dave Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65.

Shares of ABNB traded down $15.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.04. 9,761,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489,586. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $215.49. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of -201.70 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

