Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €165.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €165.00 ($187.50) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 44.64% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($161.36) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €141.69 ($161.01).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €114.08 ($129.64) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €112.86. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

