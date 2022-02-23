Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbus in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($156.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.73. Airbus has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

