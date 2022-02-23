Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12. Airgain has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.08.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.73% of Airgain worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

