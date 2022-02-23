Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,548 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,606,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $187,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

