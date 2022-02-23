Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.820-$5.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67 billion-$3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.390-$1.430 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 236,435 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 811,012 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $94,921,000 after acquiring an additional 140,502 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 84,720 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

