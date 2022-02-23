Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.390-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $896 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.83 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.820-$5.970 EPS.

AKAM opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

