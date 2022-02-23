Akash Network Achieves Market Cap of $133.83 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00003111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $133.83 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.42 or 0.06953074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,710.91 or 0.99796383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049810 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars.

