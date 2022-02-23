Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,388 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.10% of Akoya Biosciences worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $9,682,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $7,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $5,802,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,270,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKYA stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

