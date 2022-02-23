Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Shane R. Tackett Sells 2,000 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

