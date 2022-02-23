Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.14.

ALB stock opened at $191.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.27. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

