Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.74. Alcoa posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $12.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price target on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

