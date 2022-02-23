Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. 284,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,269. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several research firms have commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

