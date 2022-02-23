Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,186 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 62.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.80. 519,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,540,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.36. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $254.90.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.