Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) versus Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alimco Financial and Photronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Photronics $663.76 million 1.70 $55.45 million $0.91 20.41

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alimco Financial and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Photronics has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.15%. Given Photronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Photronics is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Photronics 8.35% 5.24% 4.10%

Summary

Photronics beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimco Financial Company Profile

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities, which are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

