Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson Sells 2,306 Shares

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ALKS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. 1,349,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,303. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.13, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.
Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.
