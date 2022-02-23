Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson Sells 2,306 Shares

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALKS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. 1,349,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,303. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.13, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alkermes by 81.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 59,549 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alkermes by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after buying an additional 1,026,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after buying an additional 995,070 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,247,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

