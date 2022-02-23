Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Allbirds updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BIRD stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. 3,083,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

