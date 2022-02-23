Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Allbirds updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BIRD stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. 3,083,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $32.44.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allbirds (Get Rating)
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.