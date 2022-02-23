Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 934.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,758 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Allegheny Technologies worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $10,773,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 60,626 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

