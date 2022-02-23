Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Allegiance Bancshares has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $45.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $868.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

