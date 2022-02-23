ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.600-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ALLETE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

