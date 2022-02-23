Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Alliant Energy worth $47,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Amundi acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 44.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 732,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 246.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 426,318 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,471,000 after purchasing an additional 400,258 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

