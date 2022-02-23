AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading Down 0.6%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.52. 55,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 48,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 412,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 11.46% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

