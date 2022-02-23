Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Allstar Health Brands shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 6,707 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Get Allstar Health Brands alerts:

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALST)

AllStar Health Brands, Inc manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and natural health products. It offers pain relief, nutritional supplements and vitamins & minerals products under the AllStar Health brand. The company was founded by Ronald W. Porter and Everett Sequeira on April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstar Health Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstar Health Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.