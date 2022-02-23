Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,299 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.18% of Ally Financial worth $32,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after buying an additional 667,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,225,000 after purchasing an additional 564,713 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ally Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,695,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,607,000 after purchasing an additional 160,674 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

