Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.04% from the stock’s current price.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.13.

ALNY stock opened at $146.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Jennison Associates raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,482,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,113,000 after buying an additional 528,598 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,770,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 31,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Reynolds Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

