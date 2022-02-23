Alpaca Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.66 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $52.61 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.30 or 0.06989083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,051.02 or 0.99817563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00049807 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

