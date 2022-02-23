Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $164.76

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.76 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.97). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.97), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £92.59 million and a PE ratio of 37.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.76. The company has a current ratio of 94.96, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

