Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,960,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $16,207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 517,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,558,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 9,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,808. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $213.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

