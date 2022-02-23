Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,960,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $16,207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 517,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,558,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 9,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,808. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $213.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.92.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.