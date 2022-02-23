Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

ATUS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

ATUS opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

