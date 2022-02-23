Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.98

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 7669117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.
ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.
In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.
