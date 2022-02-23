Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 17,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 60,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of C$34.60 million and a PE ratio of -15.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30.
About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)
