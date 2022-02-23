Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,230 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

