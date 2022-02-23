Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $1,480,708.44 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $107.41 on Wednesday, reaching $2,896.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,180.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,327.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

