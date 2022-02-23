Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.01% of Amedisys worth $49,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Amedisys by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 271,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,471,000 after purchasing an additional 109,218 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,352,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.19. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.52 and a twelve month high of $292.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Barclays cut their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

