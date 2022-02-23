Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.23-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.330-2.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.230-$5.450 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.60.

AMED traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.90. 369,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.72. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $122.52 and a 12 month high of $292.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Amedisys by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Amedisys by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

