Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.230-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.90. The company had a trading volume of 369,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.52 and a 1-year high of $292.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.19.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

